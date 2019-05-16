eir signs deal to build out FTTH network, delivering 1.4m connections in Ireland

Irish telecoms provider, eir, has agreed a deal with KN Circet to build the Optical Distribution Network (ODN) that will underpin the rollout of full fibre services to 1.4 million people in Ireland…

KN Circet will be responsible for the end-to-ed rollout of eir's network, providing gigabit capable, fibre to the home (FTTH) services. The announcement marks the commencement of the next stage of eir's €500m fixed network investment programme.

“I am delighted to partner with KN Circet on the roll-out of eir’s urban FTTH network, as part of our €1 billion capital investment programme over the next five years. KN Circet has been a major partner to eir for over 12 years and in that time, we have developed a close working relationship. It has been a major contractor on the roll-out of eir’s rural FTTH network which by June of this year will have passed over 335,000 premises. With the signing of this agreement, I’m confident that together, we will successfully deliver Ireland’s best urban FTTH network for the benefit of all our customers,” said Carolan Lennon, CEO of eir.

The network will cover every town and city in Ireland with a population of more than 1,000 residents.

