ZTE signs MoU with Ooredoo to fast track 5G in Myanmar

ZTE and Ooredoo have signed a deal to develop and launch 5G mobile network services in Myanmar. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the pair is part of Ooredoo Myanmar's extensive network modernisation programme.

One of the continent's fastest growing economies, Myanmar is expected to be among Southeast Asia's first movers for 5G.

“We look forward to utilising Ooredoo’s global 5G expertise through our collaboration in Myanmar," said Mei Zhonghua, SVP of ZTE Corporation.

"5G is the future of wireless technology which designed to meet ever advancing and increasingly complex sets of performance requirements. It is about 100 times faster than 4G. It offers ultra-low latency, will catalyze mobility, industrial networking, remote healthcare, virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video, and enhance our customers’ digital experience and help them enjoy the Internet in new and exciting ways. 5G will impact the entire mobile network and associated eco-system, from devices to radio access, IP core and into the cloud,” he added.

The partnership will leverage ZTE's technical expertise in 5G, and will allow Ooredoo Myanmar to rollout cutting edge next generation networks in the country.

“It is a great pleasure to announce our MOU with ZTE Corporation, one of the leaders in advanced telecommunications technology. Ooredoo is the first telecom operator in Myanmar to launch initiatives towards 5G development, recognising the potential of 5G, which will unlock the next generation of wireless technology with high speeds, ultra-low latency and greater capacities, unleashing new possibilities in mobility, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and several other industries," said Alok Verma, acting CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar.

"This is also in line with our vision of enriching people’s digital lives. We look forward to working with ZTE Corporation on this exciting new initiative,” he added.

