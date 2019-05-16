Telecom Italia appoints new chairman for Sparkle

Telecom Italia has announced that Alessandro Pansa will join the board of its subsea subsidiary, Sparkle, taking up the reins as company chairman. Thanks to his extensive industry experience, Pansa will also serve as Telecom Italia's strategic advisor for cyber security…

Telecom Italia has announced that Alessandro Pansa will join the board of its subsea subsidiary, Sparkle, taking up the reins as company chairman. Thanks to his extensive industry experience, Pansa will also serve as Telecom Italia's strategic advisor for cyber security, focussing on the company's "Golden Power" initiative.

Pansa was appointed to the position of deputy general director of Public Security with the Italian Police in 2005 and also served as central director of Criminal Police (Criminalpol).

More recently, the Council of Ministers appointed Pansa as Chief of Police – General Director of Public Security and from 2016 to 2018 he headed the DIS (Security Intelligence Department). Pansa holds a law degree from Naples' prestigious Federico II university.

Last month, Sparlkle unveiled plans for its latest project, BlueMed – a state of the art subsea cable system that will connect the Sicilian capital of Palermo with the Italian mainland.

“The investment on the deployment of BlueMed and of the landing station in Genoa represents the first phase of a wider plan aimed at consolidating Sparkle’s leadership in the Mediterranean basin through the extension and enhancement of its regional backbone”, says Mario Di Mauro, CEO of Sparkle.

BlueMed will boast a capacity of 240Tbps and will provide next generation connectivity between the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the European mainland hubs. It will reduce latency levels on the route by up to 50 per cent.

