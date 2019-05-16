Huawei CFO thanks colleagues for continued support during Canadian ordeal

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, has expressed her heartfelt thanks to her company's 188,000 employees, for their continued support during her incarceration in Canada. Wanzhou is currently being held in Canada, following a request from US officials for her to be extradited to the States, where she faces charges of fraud…

Wanzhou is currently being held in Canada, following a request from US officials for her to be extradited to the States, where she faces charges of fraud.

The Huawei CFO strenuously denies the allegations against her and Huawei has repeatedly stated that she is innocent of all charges.

On Monday, Wanzhou, penned an open letter to Huawei's 188,000 employees, in which she thanked them for their continued support during her ordeal.

"Despite being physically restricted to a very limited space during my time in Vancouver, my inner self has never felt so colourful and vast.

"I have never before had the opportunity to connect so closely with the 188,000 Huawei employees. Everything has a good side, and this kind of close connection is as warm as a spring breeze.

"Every time a court hearing has finished, I have seen Huawei employees staying up all night just to follow my case in distant time zones. This has brought me to tears," she said.

Wanzhou is currently awaiting a decision from the Canadian court, over whether it is prepared to extradite her to the US.

Concerns are growing that US president Donald Trump is using Wanzhou's incarceration as leverage in his protracted trade offensive against China. Earlier this year, Trump hinted that he could be prepared to intervene in the case, if he received a favourable trade deal from China.

“If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made, which is a very important thing -- what’s good for national security -- I would certainly intervene, if I thought it was necessary,” Trump told reporters from Reuters.

Huawei has consistently reiterated its faith that the Canadian legal system will deliver a just verdict.

Wanzhou said that the support she had received from her colleagues at Huawei was helping her to focus on the positives during this difficult period of her life.

"Your concern has warmed my heart and your support has filled me with power. I believe that every time I take a step forward, there are 188,000 Huawei employees taking that step with me. So no matter what difficulties or pressures I face, I will always remain determined from the bottom of my heart," she said.

