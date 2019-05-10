Hyperoptic appoints new CFO and CPO as it prepares to step up gigabit rollout in the UK

UK gigabit broadband specialists, Hyperoptic, has made two strategic appointments to help expedite the rollout of its fibre to the home services. Peter White has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer, while Naleena Gururani will serve as the company's new chief people officer…

UK gigabit broadband specialists, Hyperoptic, has made two strategic appointments to help expedite the rollout of its fibre to the home services.

Peter White has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer, while Naleena Gururani will serve as the company's new chief people officer.

White joins Hyperoptic from leading SaaS provider, Workshare, where he also served as chief financial officer. He brings extensive industry experience to the role, having also previously worked for business mobile marketing firm, Lumata, as well as Ceské Radiokomunikace in the Czech Republic. White was also involved in the launch of UK mobile network operator, Three, helping it to grow its revenues to over £1.5 billion during his time as the company’s corporate finance director.

Gururani will become Hyperoptic's new chief people officer and brings a wealth of senior HR experience to the role. In her new role at Hyperoptic, Naleena will lead an HR team of more than 30 employees across Hyperoptic’s UK and Belgrade offices.

Both new recruits will help Hyperoptic deliver on its pledge to provide five million FTTH connections in the UK by 2024.

“UK consumers are receiving some of the worst broadband connections in the world, this has led to an unprecedented demand for our gigabit full fibre connections. As part of our ambition to reach 5m homes passed, we are building an Exec team to deliver and disrupt at scale. I am delighted to welcome Peter and Naleena who have demonstrated expertise in driving exponential growth against inertial incumbents,” said Dana Tobak, CEO, Hyperoptic.

