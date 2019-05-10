DT and Ericsson break the 100Gbps barrier for wireless backhaul

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson have achieved data transfer speeds in excess of 100Gbps over a microwave link, in a live test that highlights the potential of wireless backhaul. The test saw the pair consistently top speeds of 100Gbps over a microwave link spanning 1…

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson have achieved data transfer speeds in excess of 100Gbps over a microwave link, in a live test that highlights the potential of wireless backhaul. The test saw the pair consistently top speeds of 100Gbps over a microwave link spanning 1.5km. During the tests, the pair achieved a top speed of 140Gbps and speeds remained above 100Gbps for 99.995 per cent of the time.

“Advanced backhaul solutions will be needed to support high data throughput and enhanced customer experience in the 5G era. This milestone confirms the feasibility of microwave over millimeter wave spectrum as an important extension of our portfolio of high-capacity, high-performance transport options for the 5G era. In addition, it represents a game changing solution for future fronthauling capabilities,” Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP for strategy and technology innovation, Deutsche Telekom.

The tests were conducted at Deutsche Telekom's research and development centre in Athens, Greece.

"This trial signifies the successful establishment of true fibre capacities over the air using microwave. This means that microwave will be even more relevant for communications service providers in creating redundant networks as a back-up for fibre, or as a way of closing a fibre ring when fibre is not a viable solution. By carrying such high capacities, microwave further establishes itself as a key transport technology, capable of delivering the performance requirements of 5G,” said Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson.

