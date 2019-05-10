Achieving a true gigabit society requires a broad FTTX toolkit

As consumers around the world demand hyperfast, ubiquitous connectivity, network operators must be prepared to use the full spectrum of FTTX solutions, according to Nokia. During an industry webinar…

As consumers around the world demand hyperfast, ubiquitous connectivity, network operators must be prepared to use the full spectrum of FTTX solutions, according to Nokia.

During an industry webinar, hosted by Total Telecom, Nokia's MD for fixed network strategy, Eric Festraets, said that fixed and mobile solutions would play an equally important roll in delivering a truly gigabit society.

"To deliver gigabit services, network operators and service providers need to act. We believe that the best way to do that is by implementing the power of and. Combining fixed and wireless technologies. Fibre, copper, Coax cable and fixed wireless all have a role to play," he said.

With fixed line fibre rollouts gathering pace in Europe, it is easy to focus on fibre to the home (FTTH) services as being the mainstay of the gigabit movement. However, Nokia's director of fixed access marketing, Ana Pesovic, said that operators need to look beyond fibre to achieve their gigabit objectives.

"Fibre is not the only option," she said. "Most network operators will require another option to support their fibre rollout programmes.

"It has never been easier to deploy gigabit services than it is today, with so many technologies available to support your needs," she added.

