Private equity duo secure $14.3bn deal to buy fibre giant Zayo

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2020, subject to securing the standard regulatory approvals

A pair of US based private equity firms have secured a deal to take control of one of the world's biggest fibre network owners, Zayo Group.

The deal would see Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund assume 100 per cent control of Zayo Group, taking it out public ownership.

The pair have agreed to pay $35.00 per share, in a deal that values the company at $14.3 billion.

“Digital Colony and EQT share our vision that Zayo’s Fibre fuels global Innovation. Both are experienced global investors in the communications infrastructure space, and they appreciate our extraordinary fibre infrastructure assets, our highly talented team and our strong customer base. I am confident this partnership with EQT and Digital Colony will empower Zayo to accelerate its growth and strengthen its industry leadership,” said Dan Caruso, Zayo’s Chairman and CEO.

The proposed deal is subject to obtaining the usual levels of regulatory approval. Zayo Group's CEO said that he expected the deal to complete in the first half of 2020, as Zayo Group transitions from a public to a privately-owned company. 

