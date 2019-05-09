Orange beefs up its cyber security offering with €515 million acquisition of SecureLink

Orange has acquired Dutch cyber security specialists, SecureLink, for a fee of €515 million, according to a company release. SecureLink is one of Europe's biggest independent cyber security providers, achieving revenues of &euro…

Orange has acquired Dutch cyber security specialists, SecureLink, for a fee of €515 million, according to a company release. SecureLink is one of Europe's biggest independent cyber security providers, achieving revenues of €248 million in 2018.

“Cybersecurity is a growing priority for companies of all sizes, and we believe the two most important success factors are Scale and Proximity. Scale because today's threats are global, complex, and require matching protection capabilities. Proximity because in the global IT world, you want a trusted local partner to secure your most strategic assets. With the acquisition of SecureData and SecureLink, Orange has the highest scale to anticipate and fend off attacks, as well as local defense teams in all the main European markets, positioning the combined organisation as the go-to defense specialist.” said Hugues Foulon, Executive Director of Cybersecurity at Orange.

“I am looking forward to building the integrated organisation with Michel [Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense], Thomas Fetten and all the teams,” he added.

The acquisition of SecureLink will provide Orange with immediate access to lucrative security markets in the key Nordics, Belgian, Dutch, German and UK markets. With the acquisition of SecureLink, Orange will consolidate its position as one of Europe's premier cyber security providers, with around 1,800 cyber security experts spread across the continent.

The deal is subject to the usual levels of required regulatory approval.

