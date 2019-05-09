IDC: Red Hat’s new Enterprise Linux platform to impact $10 trillion of global business revenues

Open source solutions specialist Red Hat has launched version 8 of its flagship Enterprise Linux operating system. As we move towards the age of ubiquitous connectivity, Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux 8 will help businesses launch next generation, digital transformation strategies at scale…

“Innovation and Linux are inseparable – from building the internet’s backbone to forming the first neurones of AI, Linux drives IT’s present and future. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 embraces the role of Linux as IT’s innovation engine, crystalising it into an accessible, trusted and more secure platform. Spanning the entirety of the hybrid cloud, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform provides a catalyst for IT organisations to do more than simply meet today’s challenges; it gives them the foundation and the tools to launch their own future, wherever they want it to be,” said Stefanie Chiras vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat.

New research published by IDC claims that software and applications running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux are expected to facilitate $10 trillion of business revenues in 2019, equivalent to around 5 per cent of the global economy.

The research also found that Red Hat Enterprise Linux users will generate a combined $1 trillion of direct economic benefits per year until 2023.

“The operating system is at the heart of every modern enterprise and powers a wide range of crucial business activities, from running globe spanning ERP systems, to forming the foundation of massive IT infrastructure. As the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux fuels these operations and more, touching trillions of dollars of global business revenues, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and opening tens of billions of dollars in opportunities to ecosystem partners,” said Cushing Anderson, programme vice president Business Consulting and IT Education at IDC.

