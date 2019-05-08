Syniverse teams up with IBM, Orange and MTS on blockchain pilot

Syniverse has joined forces with US IT giant, IBM to test and develop the next generation of mobile roaming solutions to utilise open source, blockchain technology. The pilot will allow so called "smart contracts" to be exchanged between network operators, allowing for the instant validation of billing and charging processes…

“In today’s age of digital transformation, a business is only as strong as its connections, and this is especially true in the area of clearing and settlement,” said Dennis Meurs, vice president and general manager of Transaction and Clearing Services, Syniverse.

“With the growth of today’s interconnected networks and emerging online technologies, the future of clearing and settlement lies in the ability to securely clear and monetize any type of connected transaction, whether it’s for roaming, the internet of things, or any other process. In collaboration with IBM, we’ve integrated the power of blockchain to design a pilot that addresses several business challenges, and a solution that builds on Syniverse’s 30-year-plus history of solving clearing and settlement challenges in the mobile ecosystem,” he added.

Syniverse and IBM have extended their pilot to include trials with two international telecommunications giants, namely Orange and MTS.

Orange confirmed that the solution helped to boost operational efficiency, especially for call event creation and data exchange.

MTS reported that the solution provided significant efficiency gains in clearing and settlement for roaming, underpinned by increased operational efficiency, auditability, and smart-contract management.

“In an industry that is driven by data, mobile operators will now be able to leverage blockchain to help improve efficiency and settlement times while delivering an enhanced customer experience,” said Utpal Mangla, vice president and partner for Blockchain at IBM Telecommunications Services.

“Together with Syniverse, we’ve designed a blockchain platform solution that has potential to change the clearing and roaming business processes and enable mobile operators to improve collaboration within business networks and get value from data, which is becoming more vital than ever in today’s quickly evolving technology landscape.”

