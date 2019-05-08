Vodafone to grant wholesale network access to Telefonica Deutschland

Vodafone is set to grant wholesale access to its European broadband networks to its German competitor, Telefonica Deutschland, in a bid to ease concerns over its proposed acquisition of a string of Liberty Global assets…

Vodafone is set to grant wholesale access to its European broadband networks to its German competitor, Telefonica Deutschland, in a bid to ease concerns over its proposed acquisition of a string of Liberty Global assets, according to a report by Reuters.

Vodafone is set to complete the €18 billion purchase of a string of strategic German and Eastern European assets from Liberty Global.

The deal will see Vodafone take possession of Liberty Global's German cabling firm Unitymedia and three smaller business units in The Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.

By granting Telefonica Deutschland access to its fibre networks, Vodafone hopes to allay concerns that the proposed deal would reduce competition in Germany.

Telefonica Deutschland is currently the third biggest provider of fixed line broadband services in Germany, with just 5.9 per cent of the total market. The deal to access Vodafone's networks would allow it to dramatically scale up its fixed line operations.

“By adding fast cable connections, we now have access to an extensive infrastructure portfolio and can offer to even more O2 customers attractive broadband products – including internet-based TV with O2 TV – for better value for money,” Telefónica Deutschland's chief executive Markus Haas told reporters from Reuters.

Also in the news:

Huawei and Vodafone hit back over security allegations

Vodafone and Orange to share 5G networks in Spain

Vodafone in training for UK 5G launch