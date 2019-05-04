Behind the scenes at Huawei's brand spanking new R&D campus

A trip to Huawei's new research and development campus in Dongguan is certainly a mind-blowing experience. As you board the monorail train that transports 25…

A trip to Huawei's new research and development campus in Dongguan is certainly a mind-blowing experience. As you board the monorail train that transports 25,000 employees around the campus every day, there is a real sense that Huawei is positioning itself as a global, outlooking company.

The monorail stops at Paris, Granada, Verona, Bologna, Heidleberg, with each location themed around a European city, immaculately landscaped and vividly rendered, with more than a smattering of Disney-esque gloss.

The campus is part of Huawei founder, Ren Zhengfei's vision to present his company as a global international firm. The 12 villages each have a floor space of over 120,000 square meters, and provide office space for up to 2,000 people. Each village hosts two large canteens, a bus stop, and a tram stop.