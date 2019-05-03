Friday, 03 May 2019

UK PM fires defence secretary over Huawei leak

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 01 May 19

The UK has been under strong pressure from the US to ban Huawei from its 5G network build

Theresa May, has fired defence secretary, Gavin Williamson, claiming that he was the source of leaked information relating to government discussions with the National Security Council over the its decision to allow Huawei to participate in the UK’s 5G rollout programme.
In a letter to Mr Williamson, the UK Prime Minister said that she had seen “compelling evidence” that Williamson had ben the source of the leak.
 
"It is vital that I have full confidence in the members of my Cabinet and of the National Security Council," the letter read.
 
"The gravity of this issue alone, and its ramifications for the operation of the NSC and the UK's national interest, warrants the serious steps we have taken, and an equally serious response."
 
The UK government has been involved in lengthy discussions with the National Security Council over whether it would allow Chinese tech giant, Huawei, to be involved in its 5G network buildout.
 
Reports emerged last week that the UK was prepared to work with Huawei, despite significant pressure from the US to the contrary.
 
Huawei has been present in the UK telecom sector for over 15 years, working with all four of the country’s mobile network operators at various points over that period. The company remains one of the world’s biggest players in the 5G arena, having signed 40 5G launch contracts with operators across the globe.

