Latin America will see a sharp rise in mobile network subs to 2023

Mobile subscriptions in Latin America will experience rapid growth over the next four years, according to new industry research. A new report by data research firm…

Mobile subscriptions in Latin America will experience rapid growth over the next four years, according to new industry research.

A new report by data research firm, GlobalData predicts that the total number of mobile subscriptions in Latin America will increase from 713 million today, to 816.5 million by 2023.

“Latin American countries will launch 5G services in 2020, with Chile launching earlier in the year. Several countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay will witness the launch of 5G networks in 2021. 5G subscriptions will account for 4.2 per cent of total mobile subscriptions in Latin America by 2023,” Leandro Agion, Technology Analyst at GlobalData.

The continent will also see a sharp upswing in the number of 4G connections, with 4G becoming the predominant network architecture by the end of 2019. By the end of the current year, 4G will account for 57.2 per cent of total mobile subscriptions.

Also in the news:

Google's Curie cable lands in Chile

Telefonica to push original content in Latin America

Ericsson: 2019 is the year we switch on 5G