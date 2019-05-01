Ofcom names and shames Britain's worst performing telcos and ISPs

The UK's telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has revealed the country's most complained about telcos and internet service providers, in its annual report. The report tracks customer satisfaction levels across the UK's mobile network operators and internet service providers (ISPs)…

The UK's telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has revealed the country's most complained about telcos and internet service providers, in its annual report. The report tracks customer satisfaction levels across the UK's mobile network operators and internet service providers (ISPs).

TalkTalk received the lowest customer satisfaction rating out of the country's ISPs, scoring just 79 per cent, whilst Tesco Mobile was the worst performing MNO, scoring 90 per cent.

“Shabby service can be more than just frustrating; it can have a big impact on people and small businesses who rely on being connected," said Lindsey Fussell, director of Ofcom’s Consumer Group.

“When you’re shopping around for a phone or broadband service, quality can be just as important as price. This information can help buyers make the right decision.”

There was also a dishonourable mention for BT owned Plusnet, who saw the number of complaints it received double in Q4 2018 to 43 per 100,000 customers. The company attributed the rise in complaints it received to the launch of a new billing system.

Overall, UK telcos and ISPs performed better this year than they have done in previous years.

"Complaints to Ofcom about broadband firms fell by 23% last year, from 75 complaints per 100,000 customers on average in 2017, to 58 in 2018. Most companies ended 2018 better than (or broadly the same as) they started the year," the Ofcom report said.

Also in the news:

Lord Sugar calls BS on America's Huawei witch-hunt

Cost of 5G phones means early adopters phase will be lengthly

UK MVNOs outshine their host networks in Which? poll