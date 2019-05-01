Google's Curie cable lands in Chile

Google's Curie subsea cable system has landed in Valparaiso, connecting Chile with California, according to reports in the press. The Curie cable was announced a little over a year ago, as part of Google's plans to build a netter performing public cloud…

The Curie cable was announced a little over a year ago, as part of Google's plans to build a netter performing public cloud.

Curie is the first private intercontinental subsea cable system invested and owned by Google.

"The Google network is a critical part of our infrastructure, enabling us to process immense amounts of information, in real time, to host some of the most demanding services in the world and to deliver content with the highest levels of availability and efficiency," said Jayne Stowell, Senior Strategic Negotiator of the Google Global Infrastructure Group.

The Curie Submarine Cable System will run for 10,000 km and will utilise a four fibre pair design. The system will add additional capacity to Google's global communication network, enabling state of the art connection to infrastructure in Latin America.

The cable system is named in honor of noted scientist Marie Sklodowska Curie. The Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist conducted pioneering research on radioactivity.

