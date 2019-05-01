Virgin Media launches 500Mbps ultrafast broadband for UK SMEs

Virgin Media Business has launched the UK's fastest, widely available business broadband, offering ultrafast services to SMEs across the country. The Voom 500 service will provide download speeds of 500Mbps and upload speeds of 35Mbps…

Virgin Media Business has launched the UK's fastest, widely available business broadband, offering ultrafast services to SMEs across the country.

The Voom 500 service will provide download speeds of 500Mbps and upload speeds of 35Mbps, across the UK.

Research commissioned by Virgin Media claims that poor broadband speeds are the biggest inhibitor of progress for small and medium sized businesses in the UK. The research suggests that the average employee loses 15 minutes of productivity per day due to slow internet speeds.

“Once again we’re raising the bar for business broadband by giving our customers the ultrafast and reliable connections they need to excel in the digital age. With a free upgrade to Voom 500 on offer for existing Voom customers when they take selected mobile or Cloud Voice services, our customers can stop worrying about their broadband and focus on using it,” said Rob Orr, executive director of Commercial Marketing at Virgin Media Business.

Virgin Media's, executive director for connectivity, Richard Sinclair, will be speaking at this year's Connected Britain event. Held from the 18th–19th June 2019, Connected Britain will bring together the key stakeholders from the UK's fixed line and mobile broadband sectors. Click here for a full agenda.

