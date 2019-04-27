Vietnam welcomes its first MVNO

Indochina Telecom formally launched in Vietnam on Thursday, becoming the country's first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), according to local press reports.



The company is offering services on state-run VNPT's Vinaphone network, Le Courrier du Vietnam reported.



The media outlet said initially Indochina Telecom will initially target workers in industrial areas with its service, before broadening out its offering. This could see it sign deals with other network operators to utilise their spare capacity, the report claimed.



The Vietnam News Agency added that in the initial rollout phase the service will be avai;able in nine provinces and cities including Ha Noi, Thai Nguyen, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An and Dong Nai.



Indochina Telecom becomes Vietnam's sixth mobile services provider. In addition to Vinaphone, the market is also home to MobiFone, Viettel, Vietnamobile and Gmobile, the first report said, with the operators sharing 125.6 million customers.



Vietnam's population currently stands at just shy of 100 million.