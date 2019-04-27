Saturday, 27 April 2019

AT&T sheds 544,000 TV customers in Q1

By Nick Wood, for Total Telecom
Thursday 25 April 19

US telco giant ends March with 83,000 fewer DirecTV Now users

AT&T's big bet on video has yet to pay off. Still. The US telco giant's first quarter report this week revealed it lost 544,000 premium TV customers, leaving it with 22…

AT&T's big bet on video has yet to pay off. Still.

The US telco giant's first quarter report this week revealed it lost 544,000 premium TV customers, leaving it with 22.4 million in total. Similarly its DirecTV Now streaming service – which is supposed to help AT&T compete more directly against the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Amazon – shed 83,000 customers, giving it a total of 1.5 million.

AT&T's mobile division fared better, recording net additions of 80,000 postpaid phone customers. Prepaid phone net additions came in at 85,000. The telco ended the quarter with 155.7 million wireless connections, of which 54.4 million are connected devices.

On the financial side, the addition of Time Warner helped AT&T's revenue increase to $44.8 billion from $38 billion a year earlier. However, this fell short of analyst expectations, according Reuters, which was for revenue of $45.1 billion.

Mobile turnover was $17.6 billion, again, slightly below analyst estimates of $17.7 billion.

Group net income fell to $4.1 billion from $4.7 billion in Q1 2018.

Meanwhile, AT&T's closely-watched net debt stood at $169 billion at the end of March, the telco said it is on track to cut it to $150 billion by the end of the year.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry