Telia bags biggest ever NB-IoT deal with ONE Nordic

Telia on Wednesday announced its biggest NB-IoT contract to date, signing a smart meter deal with energy services firm ONE Nordic.



The 10-year deal will see the Swedish incumbent provide low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) connectivity to 900,000 smart meters that ONE Nordic will supply to electricity distributor Ellevio.



"NB-IoT is opening up a lot of new use cases for us," said Björn Hansen, head of IoT, division X, Telia. "It provides deep indoor coverage, which is ideal for connecting utility meters underground or inside buildings. It also lets us deliver economies of scale that weren't previously possible."



Deployment of the smart meters is due to begin in 2020 and continue until the end of 2023. The overall deal between and Telia and ONE Nordic will last for 10 years, and has the option of being extended for a further six.



"When connecting meters across large geographic areas, economic considerations go far beyond the connectivity alone. Telia is able to provide a high performance fully-managed network that supports us in our ambition to focus on delivering first-class services to Ellevio," said Anders Malmberg, managing director, smart metering, at ONE Nordic.



NB-IoT "fits perfectly with our smart grid development," added Johan Svensson, programme manager at Ellevio. "It will also allow us to develop and deploy a wide range of new IoT devices and services for our customers in the future."