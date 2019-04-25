Huawei trumpets 39% revenue growth in Q1

Huawei does not seem to have suffered much from the US-led campaign to stop telcos using its products: the Chinese vendor this week reported a 39% surge in first quarter revenue.



The company said in a statement on Monday that it turned over 179.7 billion yuan (€23.8 billion) in the three months to 31 March.



Huawei doubtless took some pleasure in revealing that by the end of the quarter it had signed 40 commercial 5G contracts, and shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations. Those figures are considerably higher than those shared by rotating CEO Ken Hu at an event in Shenzhen last week.



"2019 will be a year of large-scale deployment of 5G around the world, meaning that Huawei's Carrier Business Group has unprecedented opportunities for growth," Huawei said.



It also suggests that the US's concerted effort to lobby governments to ban Huawei equipment from 5G networks on security grounds is failing.



Huawei's global cyber security and privacy officer, John Suffolk, last week called on governments to work on harmonising security standards for network equipment.



Meanwhile, Huawei also revealed that it shipped an impressive 59 million smartphones in the first quarter. That compares to 39.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to figures published by IDC last May.



It would be safe to say Huawei's Honor View 20 is proving popular then, and with its flagship P30 Pro generating a lot of buzz late in the first quarter, the company can probably expect the momentum to continue during the second.