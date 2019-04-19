Friday, 19 April 2019

Huawei sharpens its commitment to R&D with the launch of Innovation 2.0

Chris Kelly
Thursday 18 April 19

Innovation 2.0 will usher in a new era of ubiquitous, next-gen connectivity

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has launched its Innovation 2.0 initiative, which will see the company double down on research and development and innovation. Through the initiative…

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has launched its Innovation 2.0 initiative, which will see the company double down on research and development and innovation.

Through the initiative, Huawei hopes to overcome the bottlenecks that have hampered innovation in the ICT and telecoms spheres. The company has established its Institute of Strategic Research to help launch its Innovation 2.0 initiative.

The creation of the Institute of Strategic Research will also help to develop synergies between the enterprise sector and public universities.

"In innovation 1.0, we have focused on providing innovative products, technologies, and solutions that meet customer needs,” said William Xu, director of the board and president of the Institute of Strategic Research at Huawei.

"In Innovation 2.0, we aim to steer innovation and drive innovations in theories and basic technologies that can promote social progress. Universities make significant contributions in these areas."

"Collaboration between businesses and universities is a two-way process in which both parties benefit by driving theoretical breakthroughs and inventions. From a business perspective, this means creating value for customers and serving end consumers through their offerings."

Last year Huawei invested $14 billion in research and development, aking it one of the world’s biggest investors in 5G technology.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry