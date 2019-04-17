CityFibre appoints new city manager to oversee £30m fibre rollout

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialist, CityFibre, has appointed a new city manager to oversee its £30 million FTTH rollout in Southend. Aideen Sadler will become city manager for Southend, one of the twelve cities to benefit from phase one of CityFibre&rsquo…

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialist, CityFibre, has appointed a new city manager to oversee its £30 million FTTH rollout in Southend.

Aideen Sadler will become city manager for Southend, one of the twelve cities to benefit from phase one of CityFibre’s gigabit rollout partnership with Vodafone, which will deliver 1 million FTTH connections around the UK by 2021.

Aideen’s role will see her assume responsibility for ensuring the delivery of a state-of-the-art full fibre network, providing maximum benefit for the wider community.

Aideen brings a raft of local business experience to the role. A Southend resident for more than a decade, she has long been a stalwart of the town’s business community. Aileen previously worked at the University of Essex, where she developed strategic partnerships with local firms.

“We are thrilled that Aideen has joined the team and will be using her experience to drive the Southend-on-Sea project forward and benefit all its residents and businesses,” said Rob Hamlin, commercial director at CityFibre.

“Our ‘fibre to the premises’ programme is going to be a game changer in Southend-on-Sea, and nobody is better placed than Aideen to drive home the message and help people discover more about the impact this investment will have on the town’s digital future.”

Phase one of CityFibre and Vodafone’s FTTH partnership will deliver 1 million FTTH connections across the UK by 2021. The company has plans to scale this up to as many as 5 million by the mid-2020’s.

