Wednesday, 17 April 2019

CityFibre appoints new city manager to oversee £30m fibre rollout

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 17 April 19

Southend is one of 12 cities that will benefit from phase one of CityFibre and Vodafone’s FTTH rollout programme

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialist, CityFibre, has appointed a new city manager to oversee its £30 million FTTH rollout in Southend. Aideen Sadler will become city manager for Southend, one of the twelve cities to benefit from phase one of CityFibre&rsquo…

UK fibre to the home (FTTH) specialist, CityFibre, has appointed a new city manager to oversee its £30 million FTTH rollout in Southend.

Aideen Sadler will become city manager for Southend, one of the twelve cities to benefit from phase one of CityFibre’s gigabit rollout partnership with Vodafone, which will deliver 1 million FTTH connections around the UK by 2021.

Aideen’s role will see her assume responsibility for ensuring the delivery of a state-of-the-art full fibre network, providing maximum benefit for the wider community.

Aideen brings a raft of local business experience to the role. A Southend resident for more than a decade, she has long been a stalwart of the town’s business community. Aileen previously worked at the University of Essex, where she developed strategic partnerships with local firms.

“We are thrilled that Aideen has joined the team and will be using her experience to drive the Southend-on-Sea project forward and benefit all its residents and businesses,” said Rob Hamlin, commercial director at CityFibre.

“Our ‘fibre to the premises’ programme is going to be a game changer in Southend-on-Sea, and nobody is better placed than Aideen to drive home the message and help people discover more about the impact this investment will have on the town’s digital future.”

Phase one of CityFibre and Vodafone’s FTTH partnership will deliver 1 million FTTH connections across the UK by 2021. The company has plans to scale this up to as many as 5 million by the mid-2020’s. 

Also in the news:

UK Court backs 'fake fibre' with bizarre ruling  

Virgin Media considers opening up its fibre networks to UK ISPs

Openreach confirms compensation deal with 5 UK ISPs

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry