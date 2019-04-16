TT Podcast: Why are telcos still struggling with diversity?

Improving gender diversity at board level is a key challenge for operators across the world, as the telecoms industry looks to shed its image of something of a boys&rsquo…

Boosting gender representation in senior management positions is a topic that is top of boardroom agendas across the telecoms sector. While some telcos have taken admirable strides towards improving levels of diversity, a recent report highlighted the difficult situation that the industry still finds itself in. Of the top 100 executives cited in the industry, only three were women.

"I think that it's pretty evident that there is a long way to go," said Catherine Michel, chief technology officer at Sigma Systems and winner of the 2018 Woman in Telecoms award.

"It is still such an enigma – Why, in 2018, are we not seeing a much more diverse representation of people at board level?"

Against this backdrop, Total telecom has launched the latest in its series of podcasts, which looks at the obstacles facing women at senior management level.

Click here to download the latest episode.