Tuesday, 16 April 2019

TT Podcast: Why are telcos still struggling with diversity?

Chris Kelly
Tuesday 16 April 19

The latest edition of the Total Telecom podcast looks at the issue of gender diversity in the telecoms sector and asks how the industry can tackle the issue at board level

Improving gender diversity at board level is a key challenge for operators across the world, as the telecoms industry looks to shed its image of something of a boys&rsquo…

Improving gender diversity at board level is a key challenge for operators across the world, as the telecoms industry looks to shed its image of something of a boys’ club.

 

Boosting gender representation in senior management positions is a topic that is top of boardroom agendas across the telecoms sector. While some telcos have taken admirable strides towards improving levels of diversity, a recent report highlighted the difficult situation that the industry still finds itself in.  Of the top 100 executives cited in the industry, only three were women.

 

 

 

"I think that it's pretty evident that there is a long way to go," said Catherine Michel, chief technology officer at Sigma Systems and winner of the 2018 Woman in Telecoms award.

 

"It is still such an enigma – Why, in 2018, are we not seeing a much more diverse representation of people at board level?"

 

Against this backdrop, Total telecom has launched the latest in its series of podcasts, which looks at the obstacles facing women at senior management level.

 

Click here to download the latest episode.

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry