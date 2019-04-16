Sparkle unveils plans for BlueMed subsea cable system

Italian subsea specialist, Sparkle, has announced a deal to deploy a new submarine cable system linking Genoa with the Sicilian Capital of Palermo. The new cable, which is scheduled to be ready for service by 2020…

Italian subsea specialist, Sparkle, has announced a deal to deploy a new submarine cable system linking Genoa with the Sicilian Capital of Palermo.

The new cable, which is scheduled to be ready for service by 2020, will connect Sparkle’s Sicily Hub open data centre in Palermo with Genoa’s new open landing station.

Named BlueMed, the cable will also include multiple branches within the Tyrrhenian Sea and will facilitate onward connectivity to Malta and North Africa.

“The investment on the deployment of BlueMed and of the landing station in Genoa represents the first phase of a wider plan aimed at consolidating Sparkle’s leadership in the Mediterranean basin through the extension and enhancement of its regional backbone”, says Mario Di Mauro, CEO of Sparkle.

BlueMed will boast a capacity of 240Tbps and will provide next generation connectivity between the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the European mainland hubs. It will reduce latency levels on the route by up to 50 per cent.

