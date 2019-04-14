Reliance Jio passes 300m subscribers as it calls for govt to incentivise FTTH rollout

India’s disruptive telecoms operator, Reliance Jio, has confirmed that it has surpassed the 300 million subscribers mark. The announcement comes just two and a half years after Reliance Jio launched a range of ultra low cost 4G data tariffs across India…

The announcement comes just two and a half years after Reliance Jio launched a range of ultra low cost 4G data tariffs across India.

Reliance Jio is India’s fastest growing telco and has disrupted the country’s mobile telecoms market, to devastating effect, instigating a race to the bottom on data pricing.

The company has also signalled its intent to take its price war to the fixed line sector, with the launch of its GigaFiber offering.

The company’s president, Mathew Oomen, recently called on the Indian government to incentivise the rollout of gigabit services across India, as his company sort to grow its subscriber base even quicker.

Oomen told reporters from the Economic Times of India that the government must act now to safeguard the evolution of India's fledgling digital economy.

“The government should draw out incentives so that operators are not challenged to deliver on fibre, which is a critical element for India’s digital growth and story,” he said.