Sunday, 14 April 2019

Reliance Jio passes 300m subscribers as it calls for govt to incentivise FTTH rollout

Chris Kelly
Sunday 14 April 19

Jio says that the government must do more to assist with the rollout of gigabit broadband services in India

India’s disruptive telecoms operator, Reliance Jio, has confirmed that it has surpassed the 300 million subscribers mark. The announcement comes just two and a half years after Reliance Jio launched a range of ultra low cost 4G data tariffs across India…

India’s disruptive telecoms operator, Reliance Jio, has confirmed that it has surpassed the 300 million subscribers mark.

The announcement comes just two and a half years after Reliance Jio launched a range of ultra low cost 4G data tariffs across India.  

Reliance Jio is India’s fastest growing telco and has disrupted the country’s mobile telecoms market, to devastating effect, instigating a race to the bottom on data pricing.

The company has also signalled its intent to take its price war to the fixed line sector, with the launch of its GigaFiber offering.

The company’s president, Mathew Oomen, recently called on the Indian government to incentivise the rollout of gigabit services across India, as his company sort to grow its subscriber base even quicker.

Oomen told reporters from the Economic Times of India that the government must act now to safeguard the evolution of India's fledgling digital economy.

“The government should draw out incentives so that operators are not challenged to deliver on fibre, which is a critical element for India’s digital growth and story,” he said.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry