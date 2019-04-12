Deutsche Telekom upgrades 1.5m broadband users to 250Mbps ultrafast services in under a month

Deutsche Telekom has upgraded an additional 1.5 million customers to ultrafast broadband services, with speeds of up to 250bps, according to a company release. Germany's biggest telco now provides ultrafast broadband services with speeds of 250Mbps to in excess of 20 million households…

Deutsche Telekom has upgraded an additional 1.5 million customers to ultrafast broadband services, with speeds of up to 250bps, according to a company release.

Germany's biggest telco now provides ultrafast broadband services with speeds of 250Mbps to in excess of 20 million households. The total number of subscribers capable of achieving broadband speeds of 100Mbps or more now stands at over 28 million.

"20 million households and businesses are now able to take part and benefit from our super vectoring build-out," said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

“To achieve that figure, we have fitted at least one line card into over 75,000 street cabinets within 15 months. We’re building broadband for millions.”

Deutsche Telekom is prioritising the at-scale build out of ultrafast fibre to the cabinet services over gigabit capable fibre to the home (FTTH) services to a select few.

In other news, Germany's 5G spectrum auction has raised over €5 billion as the country's big three mobile network operators vie to secure the spectrum that will underpin their 5G rollout programmes in 2020.

Also in the news:

German watchdog warns that the US could be spying on Europe via the Cloud

Germany ignores the US lobby on 5G

DT would share data with its rivals to boost 5G security