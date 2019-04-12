O2 to activate 5G driverless car testbed in June

O2 is set to activate its 5G network in the UK in June, allowing it to go live at its 5G driverless vehicle test bed. A report in The Daily Telegraph states that O2 intends to extend 5G capability to the Millbrook proving ground &ndash…

O2 is set to activate its 5G network in the UK in June, allowing it to go live at its 5G driverless vehicle test bed.

A report in The Daily Telegraph states that O2 intends to extend 5G capability to the Millbrook proving ground – a key testbed for autonomous vehicles in the UK.

“5G is not just another G,” said Brendan O’Reilly, O2’s chief technology officer.

“The step from 3G to 4G was an advancement and it was an evolution. 5G can be revolutionary to UK businesses and consumers because the amount of bandwidth that we're talking about means that the era of massive internet of things devices and really great enhanced mobile broadband is on our doorstep.”

O2 spent £524 million last year on 5G spectrum in the 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz bands. The company is expected to use this spectrum at Millbrook.

The UK is expected to launch commercial mobile 5G network services in the second half of 2019, with early rollout programmes expected to extend into the first half of 2020.

