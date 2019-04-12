T-Mobile launches pay-TV services in the US

T-Mobile has launched a revamped version of its pay-TV offering in the US, according to a company release. T-Vision will offer subscribers over 275 channels of content, with 400 hours of DVR in HD. The service will initially be available in Chicago…

T-Vision will offer subscribers over 275 channels of content, with 400 hours of DVR in HD. The service will initially be available in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC. T-Mobile has said that it will make the service available nationwide by the end of 2019.

The Un-carrier has also signed a deal with Amazon, to bring Amazon Prime content to its T-Vision customers.

"The Un-carrier has already changed wireless for good… and today’s news brings us one step closer to taking on Big Cable,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “And with the New T-Mobile, we can do more than just offer home TV service … we can offer millions of Americans more choice and competition for TV AND home broadband. I can’t wait to begin un-cabling cable and giving millions the opportunity to cut the cord with Big Cable forever.”

The company's COO, Mike Sievert, took the opportunity to talk up the company's impending merger with Sprint, saying that the merger would transform connectivity in the US.

“5G will transform entertainment, and the New T-Mobile will transform 5G if our merger with Sprint is approved,” said Mike Sievert, president and COO of T-Mobile.

“Having Prime Video on board with T-Vision speaks volumes about 5G’s potential to disrupt entertainment and give customers better ways to get the content they care about,” he added.

