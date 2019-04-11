Subcom wins contract for new Hong Kong to Australia subsea project

Subcom has won a contract to supply and install the H2 subsea cable system, according to a company release. H2 will be the first cable to connect Hong Kong and Australia with direct access to mainland China…

Subcom has won a contract to supply and install the H2 subsea cable system, according to a company release. H2 will be the first cable to connect Hong Kong and Australia with direct access to mainland China.

H2 will feature landing stations in Taiwan, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Island, Guam, Queensland, Hawaii and Los Angeles. The Sydney to Hong Kong branch will boast a capacity of 15Tbps per fibre pair, while the Sydney to Los Angeles branch will provide 12.9Tbps per fibre pair.

“Growing capacity requirements and new traffic patterns emerging within the Asia-Pacific region require the deployment of innovative and versatile submarine infrastructures. The H2 cable, with its north and east segments, has been designed to deliver direct connectivity through new subsea paths and provide optimal diversity. We are excited to be at the forefront of this development,” said Remi Galasso, chairman of H2.

