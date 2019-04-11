Swisscom to complete 5G build out by end of the year

Swiss mobile network operator, Swisscom, has announced that it plans to complete the build out of its 5G network and extend services to the entire the country by the end of the year. Switzerland has taken a surprise lead in the race to rollout 5G…

Swiss mobile network operator, Swisscom, has announced that it plans to complete the build out of its 5G network and extend services to the entire the country by the end of the year.

Switzerland has taken a surprise lead in the race to rollout 5G, when it became the first operator to launch 5G services on the continent earlier this month, albeit on a fixed wireless access basis.

Swisscom will activate its 5G networks as soon as commercial licences are issued by the country's Federal Office of Communications. Swisscom's CEO, Urs Schaeppi, said that he expected 5G services to have a transformative effect on the lives of every day people in Switzerland.

"So far, each technological leap in mobile communications has led to a fundamental change in everyday life," said Urs Schaeppi, CEO of Swisscom.

"This requires a full-service provider like Swisscom who combines the possibilities of 5G with the Internet of Things, the cloud or data analytics. Companies can benefit from this. They can save costs in the long term and take advantage of new opportunities."

Swisscom will also launch the first 5G enabled handset to the Swiss market, when it offers the Oppo Reno 5G handset to its subscribers.

"Oppo smartphones are among the most popular end devices in the Far East, and Oppo is one of the world's leading manufacturers. Oppo Reno 5G, their first 5G smartphone, will be available from May in the Swisscom Shop," Swisscom said in a statement to the press.

