BT and Nokia boost network capacity ahead of FTTH and 5G rollout in the UK

BT has announced that it plans to deploy Nokia's 7750 Service Router platform to enhance network capacity as it looks to rollout 5G and fibre to the home services at scale across the country. BT is experiencing 40 per cent year on year traffic growth across its networks and the rollout of 5G and FTTH services in the country is expected to dramatically increase this growth…

BT has announced that it plans to deploy Nokia's 7750 Service Router platform to enhance network capacity as it looks to rollout 5G and fibre to the home services at scale across the country. BT is experiencing 40 per cent year on year traffic growth across its networks and the rollout of 5G and FTTH services in the country is expected to dramatically increase this growth.

“BT’s FTTP footprint is growing on a daily basis, and we are launching 5G this year in the busiest parts of 16 of the UK’s busiest cities. These technologies create an amazing customer experience, and drive people to watch more, play more and share more. We have to stay ahead of the massive traffic growth that this will bring, and Nokia are a key part of that, giving us the capacity and automation that we need,” said Howard Watson, BT Group CTIO.

BT will be among the first network operator in the world to utilise Nokia's 7750 SR in its backbone network.

“Nokia’s 7750 SR-s platform, based on our FP4 silicon, will offer BT’s network the enhanced capabilities and automation needed to address continuously mounting capacity demands as it moves toward 5G. Our exclusive partnership will allow BT’s converged core network to grow, and move to a programmable, insight-driven network architecture, creating a platform for BT’s growth to continue as demand for its services in FTTP and 5G expands,” said Sri Reddy, Co-President of IP/Optical Networks at Nokia.

Also in the news:

EE voted the UK's best mobile network for... everything!

BT's CTIO reveals his vuision for 5G in the UK

BT says 'no thanks' to rural roaming in the UK