AT&T's 5G spin machine reaches 7 more cities in the US

AT&T has launched 5G mobile network services in seven more US cities, bringing the total number of cities covered by its networks to 19.

5G network services are now live in Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, according to an AT&T company release.

“Last December we officially introduced the nation’s first commercial mobile 5G service,” said Andre Fuetsch, president AT&T Labs and chief technology officer.

“We spent the early part of this year accelerating and advancing our 5G network with early adopters by our side. And now it’s time to offer this experience to more businesses and consumers in another 7 cities.”

Despite the 5G fanfare from AT&T's press office, consumers in the US are still unable to access AT&T's 5G services, due to a lack of compatible handsets.

Currently, the only two 5G compatible handsets available in the US (namely the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the LG V50) are only available on exclusive deals with Verizon and Sprint.

AT&T customers will gain access to 5G handsets later in the second quarter of 2019.

