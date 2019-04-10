EE voted the UK's best mobile network for… everything

EE has been voted the best performing network for 4G availability, video experience, download speed, upload speed and latency, by a panel of industry experts. Opensignal's Mobile Network Experience Report for April 2019 analysed the network performance of the UK's four main operators during the 90…

EE has been voted the best performing network for 4G availability, video experience, download speed, upload speed and latency, by a panel of industry experts.

Opensignal's Mobile Network Experience Report for April 2019 analysed the network performance of the UK's four main operators during the 90-day period from 1st December 2018.

The report compiled test data from 12 regions of the UK's four home nations.

EE scored 89 per cent for 4G availability and averaged download speeds of 29.6Mbps across its networks, trouncing the competition on both fronts. Vodafone averaged 83.4 per cent 4G availability and speeds of 21.0Mbps.

While O2 averaged 4G availability of 84 per cent, it was let down by its average download speed, which, at 14.1Mbps was less than half the speed of EE. The UK's fourth largest mobile network operator, Three, scored 76 per cent for 4G availability and averaged download speeds of 18.0Mbps.

"EE's dominance of our awards continued in our analysis of the U.K.'s 12 regions. The operator won 40 out of our 60 regional awards outright, and tied in a further 17. EE scored a clean sweep of our awards in the Eastern, East Midlands and South East regions, and was only denied a clean sweep in London by a draw with Vodafone in Video Experience," an Opensignal spokesperson said.

