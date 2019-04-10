Virgin Media considers opening up its fibre networks to UK ISPs

Virgin Media is considering opening up its full fibre networks to a host of internet service providers, in a move that would greatly expedite the roll out of ultrafast services across the UK. A report in the Daily Telegraph suggests that Virgin Media's parent company…

Virgin Media is considering opening up its full fibre networks to a host of internet service providers, in a move that would greatly expedite the roll out of ultrafast services across the UK.

A report in the Daily Telegraph suggests that Virgin Media's parent company, Liberty Global, is considering whether to allow ISPs to access its networks for wholesale rates. Currently the UK's ISP's, such as Sky, rely entirely on Openreach's fibre network. The report suggests that Sky's senior management team has approached Virgin Media as it looks to increase its market reach.

Virgin Media's cable networks cover approximately 50 per cent of UK households, reaching 14.4 million homes.

The move would mean Openreach would face competition on the wholesale side of its business for the first time.

The decision to offer wholesale rates to ISPs on its networks would dramatically alter Virgin Media's business model in the UK, which currently relies on it having a monopoly on its ultrafast networks.

Virgin Media has embarked on its £3 billion Project Lightning which will see the company extend its reach to 17 million UK properties.

