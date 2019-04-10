Telefonica to push original content in Latin America

International telecoms giant, Telefonica, has outlined plans to launch a range of original content for its TV and video streaming platform in Latin America. The move reaffirms Telefonica's commitment to become the leading producer of Spanish language TV and video content in the world…

International telecoms giant, Telefonica, has outlined plans to launch a range of original content for its TV and video streaming platform in Latin America.

The move reaffirms Telefonica's commitment to become the leading producer of Spanish language TV and video content in the world, as it looks to lock more customers into its triple and quad-play offerings.

"After the success achieved by the original fiction content produced by Telefónica in Spain, it was natural for us to expand upon this same strategy for Latin America," said Paula Figueroa, director of Telefónica's Video Unit.

"Content is what makes our offer stand apart from the rest, and we have transformed our video platform into an aggregator where our customers can access the best content, our own and others, from one place. With our commitment to original production, we want our channels to become the best showcase for the huge talent and creativity of a grand community that speaks Spanish as a common language".

Original content has been integral to Telefonica's growth strategy in Spain and overseas in Latin America. Telefonica has 9 million pay-TV subscribers across the world and is rapidly expanding that number, as it densifies its networks and boosts availability levels. In Latin America, the company has 110 million mobile subscribers, amd is targeting strong growth in pay-TV services uptake in Peru and Columbia.

"We are very excited about the projects that we are developing. We seek to reach the Latin American viewer with stories that hit close to home, that move us, and that we can feel identified with," said Joanna Lombardi, renowned Peruvian director and producer, and director of fiction for Telefónica in Latin America.

Telefonica has so far produced 19 original series for customers of its pay TV offering.

