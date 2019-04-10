UN: Huawei must be given equal opportunity to bid for 5G business

Allegations that Huawei's 5G infrastructure is less secure than that of its rivals are baseless and are being motivated by a political agenda in the US, according to the UN's internet and telecoms agency…

Houlin Zhao, secretary general of the International Telecommunications Union, told reporters from Reuters that 5G security remained of paramount importance but that there was no evidence to suggest that the use of Huawei's network equipment should be restricted.

“Those preoccupations with Huawei’s equipment, up to now there is no proof so far,” Zhao said.

Sources in the US have routinely claimed that Huawei's network infrastructure could leave backdoors for the Chinese government to gather user data. Both Huawei and the Chinese government have strenuously denied these allegations, and the US has not yet provided any evidence to corroborate its claims.

“I would encourage Huawei to be given equal opportunities to bid for business, and during the operational process, if you find anything wrong, then you can charge them and accuse them,” the Chinese-born Zhao said.

“But if we don’t have anything then to put them on the blacklist – I think this is not fair.”

Huawei has so far signed over 30 5G rollout deals with mobile network operators across the world.

