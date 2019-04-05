Vodafone in training for UK 5G launch

Vodafone this week launched its latest UK 5G trial, lighting up the technology at Birmingham's New Street station in what it claims is the first 5G test at a UK railway station.



The telco shared images of UK businessman and Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street using the technology on the concourse at New Street on Thursday. It also said it had invited rail users to experience 5G at the station.



The test is part of a broader 5G trial across the UK's second cities, with live trials taking place at a number of sites.



Birmingham is one of seven cities named by Vodafone as its initial 5G trial locations last summer. Since then it has shared further details of its 5G plans. Last month it listed 12 more towns and cities that will play host to 5G trials before the end of this year.



Targeting busy commuter locations is a key tenet of Vodafone's 5G rollout plan.



"We are delighted to bring 5G to the West Midlands, giving businesses, residents and visitors fast and reliable connectivity even in exceptionally busy locations such as train stations and airports," said Anne Sheehan, director of Vodafone Business , on Thursday.



"5G will enable new applications and experiences and support the development of connected cities and smart transport solutions," she said.

