UK FTTH footprint passes 2 million properties

While official statistics from the FTTH Council Europe show that fibre to the home (FTTH) services are only available to around 1.5 per cent of the UK population, the pace of fibre rollout in the UK is rapidly gathering pace.

New data, compiled by Think Broadband, shows that the total number of premises passed by new fibre networks stands at 2,047,954.

The UK’s incumbent provider, Openreach, is responsible for over half of those connections, with 1,003,094 properties passed. Openreach currently has 14 towns and cities covered by its Fibre First initiative, which is helping to expedite the rollout of FTTH services in metropolitan areas.

The UK government has said that the country will require 15 million FTTH connections by 2025 to safeguard its digital economy.

Openreach has committed to provide 5 million FTTH connections by 2025, with the aspiration to up this figure to 10 million if economic conditions are right.

The UK has also seen huge levels of private investment into its altnet providers, with CityFibre, Hyperoptic and Gigaclear all attracting hundreds of millions of pounds of investment each.

