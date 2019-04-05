Friday, 05 April 2019

UK FTTH footprint passes 2 million properties

Chris Kelly
Thursday 04 April 19

New data suggests that over 2 million UK homes and businesses can now access fibre to the home broadband services

While official statistics from the FTTH Council Europe show that fibre to the home (FTTH) services are only available to around 1.5 per cent of the UK population, the pace of fibre rollout in the UK is rapidly gathering pace…

While official statistics from the FTTH Council Europe show that fibre to the home (FTTH) services are only available to around 1.5 per cent of the UK population, the pace of fibre rollout in the UK is rapidly gathering pace. 

New data, compiled by Think Broadband, shows that the total number of premises passed by new fibre networks stands at 2,047,954.

The UK’s incumbent provider, Openreach, is responsible for over half of those connections, with 1,003,094 properties passed. Openreach currently has 14 towns and cities covered by its Fibre First initiative, which is helping to expedite the rollout of FTTH services in metropolitan areas. 

The UK government has said that the country will require 15 million FTTH connections by 2025 to safeguard its digital economy. 

Openreach has committed to provide 5 million FTTH connections by 2025, with the aspiration to up this figure to 10 million if economic conditions are right. 

The UK has also seen huge levels of private investment into its altnet providers, with CityFibre, Hyperoptic and Gigaclear all attracting hundreds of millions of pounds of investment each. 

 
Also in the news:
 
 
 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry