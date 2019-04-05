Friday, 05 April 2019

Could the US be about to soften its stance on Huawei?

Chris Kelly
Thursday 04 April 19

US security officials say that they are now exploring strategies to manage any risk posed by the China’s biggest tech manufacturer

Security officials in the US have said that they will need to devise strategies to work alongside countries who use Huawei equipment in their 5G mobile networks. The move marks a softening in rhetoric, since the US threatened its allies with serious consequences if they were found to be usingf the Chinese vendor for their 5G rollout programmes.

"Those who are charging ahead blindly and embracing the Chinese technology without regard to our concerns may find themselves in a disadvantage in dealing with us," Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU told officials in Brussels last month.

Since the vast majority of European nations have ignored the US’ demands to ban Huawei from their 5G programmes, the US is now trying a more collegiate approach, saying that it will need to find ways to contain any risk posed by Huawei. In an interview with the LA Times, the deputy director of the US intelligence community, Sue Gordon, said that the US must act now to find a solution  

“We are going to have to figure out a way in a 5G world that we’re able to manage the risks in a diverse network that includes technology that we can’t trust,” she said.

“We’re just going to have to figure that out,” she added.

 

