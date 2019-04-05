TIM appoints new CEO and chairman to oversee its Brazilian operations

Telecom Italia’s Brazilian subsidiary, TIM Participacoes, has appointed a new chief executive officer and a new chairman to oversee its board, according to a company release. Pietro Labriola has been appointed as the company&rsquo…

Telecom Italia’s Brazilian subsidiary, TIM Participacoes, has appointed a new chief executive officer and a new chairman to oversee its board, according to a company release.

Pietro Labriola has been appointed as the company’s chief executive officer with immediate effect. He will take over from Sami Foguel.

Labriola has worked for Telecom Italia for 17 years, gaining a huge amount of industrial experience. He served as TIM Brasil’s chief operating officer from 2015-2018 and has been a member of the TIM Brasil board since February. He is responsible for overseeing the strategic planning for the company.

Nicandro Durante will serve as chairman of the TIM Participacoes board, bringing with him over 40 years of industry experience. Durante has held several senior leadership roles over the course of his career. Most recently he worked for British American Tobacco, where he became CEO in 2011. Born in Brazil and with Italian citizenship, he has a degree in Business Administration from the São Paolo Pontifical Catholic University.

TIM Brazil is Brazil’s biggest mobile and fixed line operator, boasting 61.3 million subscribers in South America’s largest telecoms market.

Tim Brazil’s share price remained steady at €13.33 following news of the appointments.

Also in the news: