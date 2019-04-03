Wednesday, 03 April 2019

SK Telecom rolls out 34,000 base stations ahead of Korea's 5G launch on Friday

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 03 April 19

South Korea will become the first country to launch commercially viable 5G mobile network services at scale, when its big three MNOs launch services later this week

SK Telecom has claimed it will offer the most comprehensive network services in the country, ahead of South Korea’s 5G launch later this week.   As of close of play on Tuesday SK Telecom had completed the rollout of 34…

SK Telecom has claimed it will offer the most comprehensive network services in the country, ahead of South Korea’s 5G launch later this week.  

As of close of play on Tuesday SK Telecom had completed the rollout of 34,000 5G base stations which it says will give its customers the most comprehensive 5G experience. 

The company has rolled out 5G networks in 85 towns and cities across South Korea. All three of South Korea’s mobile network operators are expected to launch 5G services later this week, as the country becomes the first to launch commercial 5G services at scale.  

“SK Telecom will continue to introduce 5G-based innovative services to lead all areas of New ICT,” said Park Jung-ho, chief executive officer of SK Telecom.  

All three of South Korea’s mobile network operators, SK Telecom, LG UPlus and KT Corp turned on their 5G networks as of the 1st December, beginning the launch of commercial 5G services in the country. The services are currently limited to enterprise customers but will be extended to non business users later this week. 

Also in the news:

Nokia notches up 30 5G rollout deals with operators across the globe

BT set to weild the redundancy axe, as 25,000 jobs could go

We need to talk about copper

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry