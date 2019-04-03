Wednesday, 03 April 2019

Global fixed line broadband subscriptions to hit 1.3bn by 2025

Chris Kelly
Wednesday 03 April 19

Operators around the world are starting to shift their focus from fibre to the cabinet services to fibre to the home

As the telecoms sector goes in search of its next billion subscribers, global fixed line broadband subscriptions will hit 1.3 billion by 2025, according to a panel of industry experts.

Europe’s push to rollout full fibre to the home services will expedite this growth, as a host of Europe’s big hitters ramp up their full fibre focus.

“In Germany, Italy and the UK we are seeing a lot of money being pulled into the full fibre market,” Deutsche Glasfaser’s CEO, Uwe Nickl, told attendees at the Gigabit Access and Networks 4.0 conference in Cologne, yesterday.

“In Germany we are seeing a 15 per cent growth rate in fibre deployment, but Germany’s FTTH penetration is still below 3 per cent,” he added.

Nickl said that governments were realigning their focus from providing fibre to the cabinet services to delivering fibre to the home, gigabit broadband.

“It used to be the case that FTTC was deemed ‘good enough’ but operators are starting to realise that it is barely good enough for today and certainly not good enough for tomorrow.

 

