Infracapital secures 50% stake in SSE Enterprise Telecoms

Capital investment firm Infracapital has acquired a 50 per cent stake in SSE Enterprise Telecoms, in a deal worth up to £380 million.

Infracapital will pay an initial fee of £215 million and up to £165 million in additional performance related instalments.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms owns and operates a 12,000km fibre optic network in the UK, providing connectivity to a range of enterprise customers across the country. Infracapital has made a number of investments in the UK's telecommunications sector. Last month, the firm made an offer to buy a controlling stake in rural broadband specialists, Gigaclear.

Infracapital's acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in SSE Enterprise Telecoms will create a shared ownership structure, which Infracapital says will help to accelerate the company's growth.

"The partnership supports SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ commitment to innovation and new technologies which are re-defining the market. The business will be in an ideal position to propel its existing projects and partnerships in areas such as 5G, SD-WAN and smart cities. The investment also provides an opportunity to further enhance the company’s customer service and delivery approach which is already a core differentiator in the market," an Infracapital spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

