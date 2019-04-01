UK consumers to be compensated for sub-par broadband

Consumers in the UK who experience problems with their broadband services are to receive automatic compensation, as part of a new scheme launched by Ofcom. The scheme is voluntary, but the UK's largest internet service providers have all signed up, meaning that millions of customers will be offered refunds if their services fall below a certain level…

The scheme is voluntary, but the UK's largest internet service providers have all signed up, meaning that millions of customers will be offered refunds if their services fall below a certain level.

"We think it's unacceptable that people should be kept waiting for a new line, or a fault to be fixed," said Ofcom chief executive Sharon White.

"These new protections mean phone and broadband firms will want to avoid problems occurring in the first place.

"But if they fall short, customers must be treated fairly and given money back, without having to ask for it."

Under the new scheme, consumers will be offered compensation of £8 per day if their broadband fault is not fixed within two days. Consumers will also receive automatic compensation of £25 if an engineer fails to show up or a scheduled appointment.

The long awaited scheme goes live today and represents a key step in the UK's quest to re-establish consumer trust in its telecoms sector. The scheme has been welcomed by consumers and service providers.

“The voluntary auto compensation scheme is a great step for consumers in the UK, but hopefully, in time, it will become part of the process for all internet service providers as treating customers fairly should be at the core of any organisation," said Richard Tang, founder and chairman of UK service provider Zen.

“We're delighted to be one of the founder members of the new scheme formalising this approach for residential customers, but have decided to go one step further by extending the scheme to our small businesses, channel partners and wholesale customers," he added.

