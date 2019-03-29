Saudi Telecom Company reveals the world's first multi-vendor integrated 5G network

The Saudi Telecom Company has unveiled the world's first Multi-Vendor Integration Verification for its 5G network, blending Huawei and Cisco cores with Ericsson and Nokia supplied Radio Access Networks…

Saudi Telecoms Company launched its 5G network in 2018 and has worked with a range of network equipment providers to facilitate the launch of next generation networks in the Kingdom.

“5G network is developing at a very high rate. STC is a leading worldwide operator with a commitment to pioneer the technological advancements and introduce new 5G services and use-cases. We have already put ourselves on the road to enable technology and shape the future of 5G services in the Kingdom,” said Eng. Khaled I. Al Dharrab, Infrastructure Sector VP at STC.

Working with multiple vendors has significantly expedited STC's rollout of its 5G network, according to Al Dharrab.

"Our collaboration with our global suppliers will push forward the boundaries for our 5G ambitions. It will definitely lead to the rise of new class of services that will go far ahead in meeting our customers’ high expectations. A well-integrated 5G network with full interoperability will deliver endless possibilities and opportunities for our deserving customers. This will also facilitate the road towards meeting KSA national 2030 Vision," he added.

