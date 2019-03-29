Trade boom between Africa and Latin America will fuel demand for next generation subsea connectivity

The subsea cabling sector can expect to see a flurry of activity in 2019 and 2020, particularly in the underserved southern hemisphere, according to senior industry officials. Angola Cables' chief commercial officer, Artur Mendes, said that demand for connectivity between developing markets in Africa and Latin America would fuel demand for subsea connectivity…

The subsea cabling sector can expect to see a flurry of activity in 2019 and 2020, particularly in the underserved southern hemisphere, according to senior industry officials.

Angola Cables' chief commercial officer, Artur Mendes, said that demand for connectivity between developing markets in Africa and Latin America would fuel demand for subsea connectivity.

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at the Submarine Networks EMEA event in London last month, Mendes said that he would expect to see companies looking to cultivate new routes between the two continents.

"Between 2005 and 2012, trade between Latin America and Africa grew by 75%. Such growth in economic ties between these two regions also plays a role in encouraging new connectivity infrastructure projects between the two continents, and this will only continue to accelerate as the trade in internet services grows," he said.

"Over the next 12-18 months, we expect to see a continuation of the current industry trend to lower latency response times, improved services, larger cable systems being built and the upgrading of older cables.

"Upgrading cables has proved a cost-effective way to maintain older cables and meet rising demand. At the same time, however, the rapid growth in demand has necessitated new cable routes and, as such, we can expect to see continued investment in transatlantic projects in the next year or so.

"We also foresee cable companies working on effectively managing their current cables to reduce latency times as much as possible. This is especially the case in Africa, as content demands increase. We predict an increased number of cables being launched and planned in the near future," he added.