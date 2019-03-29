Altice Europe completes the sale of a minority stake in its SFR FTTH initiative

Altice Europe has completed the sale of a 49.99 per cent stake in the SFR Fibre to the Home (FTTH) initiative, to a consortium of international buyers. The international consortium…

The international consortium, lead by OMERS Infrastructure and Axa, will pay a reported €1.7bn.

SFR FTTH is a subsidiary of Altice France and is the largest altnet provider in France, aiming to roll out 5 million FTTH connections across France over the next four years.

"SFR FTTH aims to massively deploy fibre over the next 4 years, mainly in exclusive areas where no fibre infrastructure has been built to date. SFR FTTH will sell wholesale services to all operators at the same terms and conditions. Altice France will sell technical services to SFR FTTH for the construction, subscriber connection and the maintenance of its FTTH network," the company said in a statement to the press.

Altice France is the biggest provider of full fibre broadband services in France, with 12.4 million homes and businesses passed.

According to research by the FTTH Council Europe, 19.4 per cent of the French population had access to FTTH services, as of September 2018.

