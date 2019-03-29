Nokia notches up 30 5G deals with operators across the globe

Finish telecoms giant, Nokia, has revealed that it's recent 5G deal with A1 in Austria was its 30th contract to launch 5G. Nokia has signed 5G rollout commercial agreements with 16 operators for 30 separate locations across the world…

Nokia has signed 5G rollout commercial agreements with 16 operators for 30 separate locations across the world, including Europe, North America and Asia.

"This achievement marks a proud moment for Nokia as a company," commented Rajeev Suri, president and chief executive officer of Nokia.

"With these agreements, creating new partnerships and continuing existing relationships around the world, we can see the promise of 5G becoming a reality. Many of the 30 commercial 5G deals we celebrate today include multiple elements from across our end-to-end portfolio as our customers turn to Nokia at each stage of their 5G investment cycle."

Nokia's Radio Access Network solutions for 5G are backwards compatible with all 4G network architecture, regardless of which vendor supplied the original equipment – something that Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow, believes will give the company an edge over its competitors.

"Nokia has a simpler alternative solution that does not require X2 interworking between an incumbent and new vendor but facilitates a ‘new’ Nokia overlay with minimal support from an incumbent vendor," he said in an online blog post.

